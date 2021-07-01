Newark’s Autumn Arch Beer Project Launches Exclusive Summertime Sour

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Newark, DE – Autumn Arch Beer Project, Newark, DE’s premier small-batch experimental brewery is launching the next barrel-aged brew from their celebrated series of sour beers on July 3rd. This bountiful beer, dubbed Pulsar Navigation (7% ABV), has been oak barrel aged for 12 months and was blended with a young Sauvignon Blanc wine – yielding a beer with delicate tartness and distinctive notes of earthy minerality and dried peaches. Pulsar Navigation will be available on top and in 500mL bottles

The name itself serves as an ode to the summer sun, with a corresponding label featuring a ‘pulsar map’ in the likeness of that on the Voyager probe’s Golden Record – which has a pulsar map etched on the surface indicating the position of our sun and the direction of 14 of its pulsars.

WHEN:  Saturday, July 3rd

WHERE: Autumn Arch Beer Project:

810 Pencader Dr. Suite C

Newark, DE 19702

About Autumn Arch Beer Project

Autumn Arch Beer project is a local small-batch, experimental brewery located in Newark, Delaware specializing in deep flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. Founded by brothers and UD engineering grads, with fervent attention to fundamental brewing principles and an entrepreneurial focus, Autumn Arch produces ales, lagers and sour beers of the highest character. The brewery and family-friendly tasting room share the same space, placing visitors in close proximity to the beer brewing process. In addition to their bountiful brews and unique space, Autumn Arch hosts regular events including a run club, Sunday yoga and dog-friendly days. Food trucks are regularly hosted on-site to give guests the opportunity to pair beers with the best of local area cuisine.

For More Information:
https://www.autumnarch.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/01: Brewbound Podcast: The One Word You Should Never Say on a Slow News Day 07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More