Newark’s Autumn Arch Beer Project Launches Exclusive Summertime Sour

Newark, DE – Autumn Arch Beer Project, Newark, DE’s premier small-batch experimental brewery is launching the next barrel-aged brew from their celebrated series of sour beers on July 3rd. This bountiful beer, dubbed Pulsar Navigation (7% ABV), has been oak barrel aged for 12 months and was blended with a young Sauvignon Blanc wine – yielding a beer with delicate tartness and distinctive notes of earthy minerality and dried peaches. Pulsar Navigation will be available on top and in 500mL bottles

The name itself serves as an ode to the summer sun, with a corresponding label featuring a ‘pulsar map’ in the likeness of that on the Voyager probe’s Golden Record – which has a pulsar map etched on the surface indicating the position of our sun and the direction of 14 of its pulsars.

WHEN: Saturday, July 3rd

WHERE: Autumn Arch Beer Project:

810 Pencader Dr. Suite C

Newark, DE 19702

About Autumn Arch Beer Project

Autumn Arch Beer project is a local small-batch, experimental brewery located in Newark, Delaware specializing in deep flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. Founded by brothers and UD engineering grads, with fervent attention to fundamental brewing principles and an entrepreneurial focus, Autumn Arch produces ales, lagers and sour beers of the highest character. The brewery and family-friendly tasting room share the same space, placing visitors in close proximity to the beer brewing process. In addition to their bountiful brews and unique space, Autumn Arch hosts regular events including a run club, Sunday yoga and dog-friendly days. Food trucks are regularly hosted on-site to give guests the opportunity to pair beers with the best of local area cuisine.

For More Information:

https://www.autumnarch.com