New Trail Brewing Announces New Year-Round Variety 12 Pack

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – New Trail Brewing Co. is pleased to announce the launch of the new year-round Hoppy Variety Pack. These 12 packs include the existing flagship IPAs Broken Heels Hazy IPA and Double Broken Heels Hazy DIPA, a reimagined Gear Head Hazy Pale Ale, and the all-new rotating and experimental Modern West Coast IPA. These 12 packs will be landing on retailer shelves as soon as January 24th, 2022, and will be here to stay.

New Trail is only distributed inside the state of Pennsylvania and has seen tremendous growth since launch in April 2018. In 2021, New Trail increased production from 14,000 BBLs to 23,000 BBLs annually, with plans to produce 45,000 BBLs in 2022. Growth is being led by Hazy IPA, as New Trail is the largest seller of Hazy styles in Pennsylvania, according to Nielsen data over the last 52 weeks.

New Trail also makes 55% of the Hazy Imperial/Double IPA sold in Pennsylvania according to Nielsen data over the last 52 weeks.

According to the same data, New Trail ranks 12th in total sales to Pennsylvania chain retailers.

New Trail’s first flagship Hazy IPA was Broken Heels, which now accounts for 30% of production. Broken Heels Hazy IPA is hopped intrepidly with hand-selected Citra, Mosaic, and Ekuanot leading to high aromatics of luminous citrus, rich conifer, and refreshing tropicals. This beer packs a full mouthfeel with low bitterness that is soft on the palette, coming in at 7% alc./vol. Broken Heels reminds us that no adventure is without its risks.

Outside of the new Hoppy Variety Pack, Broken Heels is available in 16oz 4 packs, 12oz 12 packs, and 19.2oz singles.

Following the success of Broken Heels and answering calls from fans, New Trail doubled up with Double Broken Heels Hazy Double IPA. “Everything PA loves about Broken Heels was dialed up to 9.2% alc./vol. In this Hazy Double IPA, the hand-selected Citra and Mosaic hops now come through with rich orange and deep tropical notes.” Owner and Director of Brewing Operations, Mike LaRosa, says.

Double Broken Heels can be found in 16oz 4 packs and 19.2oz singles.

Gear Head was the name of New Trail’s American Wheat Ale in their first year of production, which garnered some deeply loyal drinkers. The newly reimagined Gear Head is now being introduced as a Hazy Pale Ale in the Hoppy Variety Pack. Cramming New Trail’s reliable Haze into a low-abv package, this 5.1% Hazy Pale Ais built to ride along on a full day’s adventures.

Gear Head is brewed with a generous amount of oats and honey malt for full flavor and body with a quenching backbone, then hopped with some favorite American varietals including Simcoe and Amarillo. Gear Head has the full aromatics of tropical and citrus notes that New Trail is known for, backed with the right amount of floral orange blossom to round out this absolute crusher.

16oz 4 packs of Gear Head will launch alongside the Hoppy Variety Pack this January.

The Modern West Coast IPA draws inspiration, malts, and clarity from West Coast IPAs, while updating hop varieties and aroma, and lowering bitterness. The classic West Coast hops that built American IPA are used to lend a classic piney profile while new hop varietals blanket this IPA in modern aromatics.

New Trail will keep the Modern West Coast IPA constantly evolving and only available in this pack. Follow the QR code on the can to learn more about which hops are being used in each new experiment.

Don Rieck, Marketing Director said “We’ve seen success with variety 12 packs before with our Expedition Packs – 4 collaborations with 4 different breweries all packed into 1 box. We’re really excited to bring a new Hoppy Variety Pack to shelves that includes 2 reliable favorites, 1 revamped cult-classic, and 1 completely new, evolving, and exclusive clear IPA.”

Mike LaRosa, Owner and Director of Brewing Operations said “This new package allows us to bring more flexibility to our fans. We wanted to make sure everyone has a beer to capstone their adventure and our Hoppy Variety Pack gives them those choices. A wide range of alcohol percentages for different occasions all focused on everyone’s favorite ingredient – the hops. Often as brewers we get hung up on trying to create new flavors and in this pack we’re excited to show our chops on making flavorful and consistent IPA.”

Dave Hertwing, Owner and Co-Founder, says “Our success is all due to the hard work and passion of all of my coworkers here at New Trail. From brewing to packaging to sales to tasting room, we have an amazing team.”

For More Information:

https://www.newtrailbrewing.com