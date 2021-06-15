New Tipsy Series by Great South Bay Brewery Available Nationwide via Brew Pipeline

BAY SHORE, New York – Brew Pipeline, a direct-access platform between craft beverage producers and new markets, announced that the new Tipsy Series by Great South Bay Brewery is the latest brand to join its PORTFOLIO program. Geared up for year-round distribution, the four non-carbonated drinks available nationwide include Tipsy Tea, Tipsy Tea Lite, Tipsy Lemonade and Tipsy Punch.

“We’re ecstatic to announce we’ve partnered with Brew Pipeline for the launch of our Tipsy series,” says Chris Davis, co-owner of Great South Bay Brewery. “With their help, our Tipsy line is now available to distributors nationwide. This large reach would have been much more difficult to accomplish solo. Our Tipsy series is a boozy, full-flavor twist on iconic soft drinks that we feel fills a void in the ever growing selection of IPAs and Hard Seltzers coming to market. These products have done so well locally, that we’re confident the brand will be a fan favorite at a national level as well.”

The Tipsy Series is sold in 12-packs of 12oz cans – packages include a Tipsy Variety Pack, Tipsy Tea and Tipsy Tea Lite. In the coming weeks, 12-packs of Tipsy Punch and Tipsy Lemonade will also be available. The suggested retail selling price will range from $15.99 to $18.99 depending on individual state taxes and promotions. At 5% ABV, the four product descriptions are below:

Tipsy Lemonade Made from real lemon juice and cane sugar, it has a subtle sweetness, a pleasantly tart finish, and tastes just like fresh squeezed without the hassle.

Tipsy Punch Brewed in small batches with quality ingredients including a tropical blend of pineapple, orange, cherry and lime.

Tipsy Tea A blend of real black and green teas, cane sugar, and natural lemon flavor to create the nostalgic, home-brewed taste.

Tipsy Tea Lite Lightly sweetened green and black tea brewed for the health conscious at only 100 calories.



About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a national distribution platform, linking the best craft brewers to new markets across. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike.

About Great South Bay Brewery

When it comes to Bay brews, it’s not about how much we can make, it’s about how much better we can make it. It’s not about how fast we can turn it out, but about how fast the smile appears on your face when you taste it. All of our offerings are crafted using the highest quality ingredients in recipes that have been created and perfected by our team of award winning brewers. We pride ourselves on being a highly decorated brewery with a wide range of offerings and unique flavor characteristics guaranteed to please any palate. But don’t take our word for it – the proof is in the pint!

For More Information:

https://www.brewpipeline.com/great-south-bay/