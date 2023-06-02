New Tequila RTD Brand TSL Launches With Its Rosarita and Tequila, Soda, and Lime Summer Drinks

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Tequila, Soda, and Lime: easy to remember – even better to drink! Launching on July 1st just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend. TSL started as a homemade summer drink recipe created by two friends, both of whom aren’t mixologists by trade, but a digital marketing executive and an orthopedic surgeon. James Glover and Seth Jerabek are turning their beloved and frequently requested summer cocktail recipes into a business with the launch of TSL – short for Tequila Soda Lime.

The brand is launching with two signature ready-to-drink cocktails – the Rosarita and the Tequila, Soda, and Lime. Targeted at the luxury consumer, the brand’s packaging is thoughtful and the creative for the cans is inspired by the colors reminiscent of the muted summer hues seen during the golden hour summer sunsets.

“We love tequila and started making a lighter version of a margarita – stripping away most of the sugar, adding soda water, and letting the tequila and the lime shine. It turns out – most of our friends were craving the same thing. A light, clean cocktail that they could drink or bring along with them to parties, the beach, on a boat…or anywhere they wanted to have fun. We always said – if we could recreate a canned version of what we had been making at home – then we’d launch a ready to drink brand. Made with the best all-natural ingredients one could source, our first two drinks TSL and Rosarita exceeded all of our expectations.”

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/drink_tsl/