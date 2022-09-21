New Resource Helps Consumers Find Ohio-Grown Beers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For craft beer lovers – especially the “hop heads” – this is the best time of year.

Harvest season gives Ohio breweries an opportunity to showcase one-of-a-kind beers made with locally grown and freshly picked hops. To help consumers find these once-a-year beers at breweries across the state, the Ohio Craft Brewers Association and the Ohio Hop Growers Guild have launched Fresh Hop Ohio, a guide to the first beers brewed with the 2022 hop crop.

Most of the beer consumed around the world is made with hops that are kiln dried and pelletized for longer shelf life and ease of storage. The beers featured in the Fresh Hop Ohio campaign are all brewed with fresh, unprocessed hops grown by Ohio farmers. Fresh hop beers offer uniquely robust aromas and flavors, and are only available during the fall harvest season.

“As Ohio’s craft brewing industry has grown to more than 400 independently owned breweries, Ohio’s hop growers have also increased in number, acreage and available varieties,” said Ohio Craft Brewers Association executive director Mary MacDonald. “Brewing beer with locally sourced hops, barley and other ingredients is a great way for our industry to further our commitments to supporting the local economy and practicing environmental stewardship.”

The beer list at the Fresh Hop Ohio page continues to grow as farmers around the state complete their harvesting and brewers schedule their brew days to use the hops at the peak of freshness. Consumers can see the name and location of the brewery, the name and style of beer, the name of the hop grower and varieties used in the beer, as well as an estimate of when the beer will be available at the brewery taproom. Additions are made to the list as new information comes in from the breweries.

About the Ohio Craft Brewers Association

Founded in 2007, the Ohio Craft Brewers Association is a nonprofit guild that exists to promote, preserve, diversify and unify Ohio’s craft brewing industry. We aspire to be recognized as the industry leader at both state and national levels for preserving the art of making high-quality, unique craft beer; to serve as the unified voice for craft brewers across the state; to advocate on behalf of the Ohio craft beer industry; to contribute to systemic, local community development by driving economic and job growth, while creating experiences that bring people together; to promote safe, responsible enjoyment of Ohio craft beer; and to serve as a beacon for local production and manufacturing through craft beer, resulting in diverse choices for consumers.

For More Information:

https://ohiocraftbeer.org/freshhopohio