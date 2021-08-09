New Realm Re-Releases Transcendental Double IPA

ATLANTA – In their continuous pursuit to explore innovation that comes from new and experimental hop varieties, New Realm Brewing Company is releasing Transcendental Double IPA for its third anniversary, just in time for National IPA Day. This striking experimental DIPA is a citrus bomb that erupts with powerful tropical fruit, citrus, and coconut flavors. It is dry hopped exclusively with experimental hop varieties from the avant-garde minds of The Hop Breeding Co., including HBC 586, HBC 472, & HBC 692. In the latest release of this collaboration with New Realm’s partners John I. Hass Hops, they celebrate creative expression and that little desire for more.

Transcendental Experimental DIPA is making its return on August 5th, otherwise known as National IPA Day. This year’s release features a limited-edition metallic label celebrating Transcendental’s third anniversary, and the brand’s 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Award for the best 16oz can design.

“Transcendental has a unique story behind it,” shared Bob Powers, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of New Realm Brewing. “We wanted to create an innovative DIPA that was brewed exclusively with experimental hop varieties. New Realm’s philosophy is about rethinking traditions and reconfiguring boundaries in the brewing industry, and Transcendental DIPA serves as a testament to that.”

“This release of Transcendental uses a truly unique blend of hop varieties to provide loads of tropical fruit, citrus, and even coconut aromatics. It has a hint of dankness to it, and a sweetness that is reminiscent of a Creamsicle. Transcendental is a beer we are really proud of, so raise a glass and explore all of the complexities and flavors that make this Experimental DIPA so unique.” said Mitch Steele, Brewmaster & COO of New Realm Brewing Co.

This experimental DIPA is now available for a limited time on draft and in 16oz 4 pack cans in New Realm’s brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia, Virginia, and parts of South Carolina.

Information:

Style: Double IPA

Experimental Hops: HBC 586, HBC 472, & HBC 692

Specs: 9% ABV / 75 IBUs

Appearance: Gold with a light haze

Package: 16oz four-pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and downstate South Carolina

Availability: August 5, 2021

New Realm products are available at its locations as well as at bars and retail outlets throughout Georgia, Virginia, and downstate South Carolina.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA and a distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community-focused commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.

https://newrealmbrewing.com