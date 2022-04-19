New Realm Brewing Releases Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktail Sampler Pack

ATLANTA, GA – Releasing just in time for warmer weather is New Realm’s first Ready to Drink Craft Cocktail Sampler! This mixed 12-pack, dubbed a vacation in a box, features four of New Realm’s carbonated canned mixed drinks. These craft cocktails are designed with a blend of premium house-made spirits and real fruit juice to deliver a refreshing, all-natural, sophisticated drinking experience.

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, New Realm welcomes you to quench your thirst with four classic, fruit-forward flavors, including Lemon Drop, Orange Crush, Cranberry Vodka, and Lime Margarita. With a tart and juicy blend of real lemon and orange juice, New Realm’s Lemon Drop cocktail is as refreshing as fresh-squeezed lemonade on a summer day. Also available in this Sampler Pack is the fan-favorite Orange Crush. This classic cocktail combines orange and vodka for a bright and refreshing drink that is just as crushable as its name. Next in the lineup is Cranberry Vodka, crafted with the highest quality cranberry juice and perfect for all seasons and occasions. The final addition to New Realm’s latest Sampler Pack is Lime Margarita, a popular staple cocktail, with an all-natural approach. While many bartenders reach for a pre-made mix when crafting Margaritas, New Realm combines real lime juice, a touch of sea salt and high-quality Tequila with natural flavors for a premium cocktail that is tangy, balanced, and perfectly sip-worthy.

“Since we first introduced our Ready to Drink Cocktails, there has been so much excitement and support around these products,” shared Bob Powers, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of New Realm Brewing. “We’re excited to now be releasing these brands in Sampler Packs, where there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re at the beach, the pool, a picnic, or a cookout, these Craft Cocktails offer the quality of a bartender-crafted beverage, with the convenience of go-anywhere enjoyment.”

This refreshing, fruit-forward Sampler Pack is available now in 12-packs in New Realm’s brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia, Virginia, and parts of South Carolina.

Information:

Varieties: Lemon Drop, Orange Crush, Cranberry Vodka, Lime Margarita

Specs: 7.5% ABV (all)

Package: Three 12oz cans per brand

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and South Carolina’s Lowcountry

New Realm products are available at its locations as well as at bars and retail outlets throughout Georgia, Virginia, and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. For a complete list of locations, hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit www.newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm Brewing Co. is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA, a dedicated distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA, and brewery restaurant in Charleston, SC. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.