New Realm Brewing Introduces Mango Tyrannosaurus Flex Double IPA

ATLANTA, GA – The King has returned, and he came to party! New Realm Brewing is set to re-release the award-winning Tyrannosaurus Flex Hazy Double IPA, with a new twist. Pure mango juice has been added to this fan-favorite hazy DIPA to crank it up to a whole new level. New Zealand hops Montueka, Rakau, and Motuere give Tyrannosaurus Flex a cretaceous amount of citrus and tropical fruit notes, with a hint of dankness. Now, with pure mango juice added to the mix, this hazy beast is the ruler of its realm.

Tyrannosaurus Flex was first introduced in 2018 with New Realm’s Monsters & Myths Double IPA Series. The company introduced this imaginative and illustrative series to captivate hop-loving beer fans. The Monsters & Myths Double IPA Series aims to bring fans along for a journey into extraordinary new realms while paying homage to some of the world’s most famous (and infamous) mythical legends.

“As if Tyrannosaurus Flex wasn’t juicy enough, we added pure mango juice during fermentation to take this fan-favorite DIPA to a whole new level,” said Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “A Mango DIPA was in our brewing plans for this year, but after experimenting with some recipes, we realized that the tropical fruit notes from our New Zealand hops perfectly complemented the mango. Tyrannosaurus Flex exclusively uses New Zealand hops, so we brewed a batch, added the pure mango juice, and after one sip, we knew we had done something amazing.”

“It’s safe to say that Tyrannosaurus Flex has become the ‘king’ of our Monsters & Myths series” said Bob Powers, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of New Realm Brewing. “It’s a fan-favorite for its juicy, tropical flavor, and won the Best 16oz Can Design in the Craft Beer Marketing Awards. Our brewing team put a mango twist on T-Flex this year, and we’re excited to see the fan reaction to this Special Release.”

Mango Tyrannosaurus Flex DIPA will be available March 22, 2022 on draft and in 16oz 4 pack cans in New Realm’s brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia, Virginia, and parts of South Carolina.

Information:

Style: Hazy DIPA

Hops: Montueka, Rakau, and Motuere

Specs: 9% ABV / 40 IBUs

Appearance: Gold with significant haze and a white head of foam

Package: 16oz four-pack cans and Draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and South Carolina’s Lowcountry

Availability: March 22, 2022

New Realm products are available at its locations as well as at bars and retail outlets throughout Georgia, Virginia, and downstate South Carolina. For a complete list of locations, hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit www.newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Co. is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA, a dedicated distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA, and brewery restaurant in Charleston, SC. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.