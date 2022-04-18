New Realm Brewing Introduces 2 Single-Serve 19.2 oz. IPAs: Tank Dog Hazy Imperial IPA and West-Coast Imperial IPA

ATLANTA, GA – When life barks, BITE BACK! New Realm Brewing is set to release their latest innovation, a single-serve 19.2oz Imperial IPA series called Tank Dog. Unleash your inner beast with both a Hazy Imperial IPA, and a West-Coast Style Imperial IPA. Both Tank Dog varieties are hop-forward, with significant yet balanced bitterness and a bit of alcohol warmth that will leave you begging for more.

At 9.6% ABV, Tank Dog Hazy Imperial IPA is double dry-hopped, making it supremely hop-forward with intense pineapple, tropical fruit, citrus, and dank notes. Expect a ludicrous amount of hop flavor balanced with a subtle sweetness.

The second Tank Dog release is perfect for drinkers who crave the pleasant bitterness of a classic West Coast-style Imperial IPA. Dry-hopped at 3lbs of hops per barrel, the West-Coast Style Tank Dog is made with Centennial, Simcoe, and Australian Vic Secret hops, a combination unique to New Realm. West-Coast Tank Dog pours clear yellow gold and brims with tropical fruit, pronounced floral, citrus rind, and dank aromatics making it a delicious and dangerously drinkable Imperial IPA.

“These Tank Dog Imperial IPAs were a fun new challenge for the brewing team at New Realm. We’re obviously big fans of the style – and the opportunity to create a yin/yang pair in terms of individual hop blends and style characteristics was a pleasure. We couldn’t be happier with the results and can’t wait to grab & go with these new single serve cans,” shared Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing.

This brand family roared to life with the help of the ultra-talented artist Jason Spencer (@killernapkins) who collaborated with New Realm’s creative minds.

The Tank Dog duo is New Realm’s first foray into the 19.2oz single-serve can market. “We’re excited to finally be able to play in the single-serve, grab and go format market,” said Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Bob Powers. “These single-serve, high gravity beers have robust flavors, yet have high drinkability and are a perfect value proposition for consumers in convenience stores, stadiums, music venues, and beyond. We’re excited to see how these gnarly Tank Dog illustrated cans resonate with this new market – our initial feedback on the cans, labels, and the beer itself have all been great so far!”

Tank Dog Hazy DIPA Information:

Style: Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale

Specs: 9.6% ABV / 50 IBUs

Appearance: Gold with a light haze

Package: Single Serve 19.2oz Cans

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and Lowcountry South Carolina

Availability: April 2022

Tank Dog West Coast DIPA:

Style: West Coast Imperial India Pale Ale

Specs: 9.3% ABV / 60 IBUs

Appearance: Clear Gold with an off-white foam

Package: Single Serve 19.2oz Cans

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and Lowcountry South Carolina

Availability: April 2022

New Realm products are available at its locations as well as at bars and retail outlets throughout Georgia, Virginia, and Lowcountry South Carolina. For a complete list of locations, hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit www.newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm Brewing Co. is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA, a dedicated distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA, and brewery restaurant in Charleston, SC. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.