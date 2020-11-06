New Planet Beer Company Releases New Package Design and Website

DENVER, Colo. – New Planet Beer Company, one of the original pioneers of great-tasting gluten-free beers, is excited to unveil a new package design, as well as an updated website, this week.

Featuring bold colors and whimsical designs that emulate the varied Colorado landscapes, New Planet is focusing on its two core, completely gluten free beers – Blonde Ale and Pale Ale.

Available in boxed 6-packs of 12oz cans, the new packages will be available in early November, just in time for the holiday gatherings and smaller-scale entertaining opportunities that this time of year brings.

“With everyone staying home more often now, we want to make sure that all beer lovers have something great tasting to drink. Whether you’re buying our gluten-free beers for yourself, or making sure you have a great tasting option for any guests who may have gluten issues – our Blonde and Pale ales taste like “real craft beer” but without any of the health concerns. We’re excited the new cans are now available,” said New Planet’s owner, Pedro Gonzalez.

To support the package redesign and ensure continuity of the brand, the website has been updated to reflect the new look. In addition to details on the beers, the brand history, and the beer locator feature, the website also connects visitors to New Planet’s social channels where consumers will find beer pairing suggestions, recipes and shared appreciation for all things Colorado and craft beer.

New Planet beers are made with all-natural gluten-free ingredients, processed with care to avoid cross contamination, and tested regularly to assure compliance. Hence, New Planet Beer is in full compliance with federal gluten-free labeling regulations.

“We are gluten free from start to finish and all the ingredients we use are posted clearly on the label,” said Gonzalez.

New Planet is one of the largest American craft gluten-free beer brands in the country, currently available in 14 states, and the company recently expanded its production capabilities to keep pace with demand.

Gluten-free beer is part of the rising gluten-free product trend. The $5.6 billion market for gluten-free foods and beverages has exploded in recent years because more consumers are discovering they are gluten intolerant. Gluten is a protein in grains like wheat, barley and rye, which are typically found in beer. Many consumers have adopted a gluten-free diet by necessity or as a conscious choice when they discover they simply feel healthier without gluten. Those struggling with common disorders such as poor digestion and inflammation are discovering that removing gluten from their diet drastically reduces their symptoms.

About New Planet:

Set in the heart of Colorado craft beer country, New Planet Beer Company began operations in September 2009 by introducing the first gluten-free beer brewed and packaged in Colorado. From a humble beginning self-distributing from the back of a red pickup truck, the trailblazing company has grown with distribution to more than 14 states while winning awards and accolades for great taste.

New Planet is based in Denver, Colo., and was founded by Pedro Gonzalez who was diagnosed with Celiac Disease in 2003. Always a craft-beer lover, Gonzalez could not find a gluten-free brand with great taste, so he began his quest to make a great-tasting gluten-free craft beer that everyone could enjoy. New Planet offers two styles of beer in 6-packs of 12oz. cans – Blonde and Pale. www.newplanetbeer.com.