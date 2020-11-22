New Outdoor Clam Pods at Excelsior Brewing Company in Excelsior, Minnesota

As the entire hospitality industry reels during these challenging times, Excelsior Brewing Company has partnered with Clam, the premier Minnesota ice shelter maker, to uniquely extend patio season. Each of the six thermal Clam shelters will comfortably hold a party of up to eight for a 90-minute reservation. These top-of-the-line X-Series Hubs are ideal to grab dinner from one of our Excelsior restaurant partners or just enjoy a few beers with your party.

Safety is paramount, each shelter will have the air exchanged and be disinfected between reservations. “Clam is such a natural fit for our lake activity themed brewery and they have been super to work with,” says EBC CEO Patrick Foss. Winter in Minnesota is no problem for the Minnesota spirit, and even better with a fresh Excelsior craft brew in a Clam.

About Excelsior Brewing Company

Excelsior Brewing Company is a family owned and community focused craft brewery in the heart of Excelsior, MN. Our lake themed brewery near the shores of Lake Minnetonka embodies the lake lifestyle in every season. We’ve stayed true to our roots while re-inventing ourselves over the past year. A new Head Brewer, new beers and a renewed focus on community during these challenging Covid times. Perhaps best known for Big Island Blond Ale and Bitteschlappe Brown Ale, newer beers such as Hop Waves Juicy IPA and Open Bow Unfiltered Pils are available in stores now. Our taproom rotates 15 tap lines of freshly brewed goodness, including special brews and hard seltzers. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third Street, Excelsior, MN 55331

For more information: https://www.excelsiorbrew.com/

