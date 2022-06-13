New Holland Brewing Celebrates 25th Anniversary

HOLLAND, Michigan – New Holland Brewing is proud to officially kick off their 25th anniversary celebration this Friday, June 10th, 2022. The celebration begins by tapping their Mad Hatter American IPA in their brick and mortar locations, followed by an additional legacy release in August and brand new anniversary releases in October.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been in business for 25 years, and even harder to believe that we’re now the state of Michigan’s largest independent brewery,” said New Holland Brewing founder and CEO, Brett Vanderkamp. “When you consider the thousands of New Holland employees who have helped get us to where we are today, it’s a lot easier to believe. It’s just remarkable the impact they’ve all had on the New Holland family and how big that family has become. I’m very proud and thankful.”

Vanderkamp sought to revitalize his hometown and the brewing industry in 1997 when he founded New Holland Brewing in Holland, Michigan. His entrepreneurial spirit and artistic sensibilities remain the heart of the company, which is recognized today as one of the country’s leading craft brewing and distilling innovators.

“When I stop and think about how we got to 25 years, I think about all the people and all the friends and family that got us here,” added Dave White, Vice President of Development and Facilities. “We were young when we started and we worked very hard, but we needed a lot of help. We had nothing but support and that support thrives to this day through our friends, family, fans and most importantly our team members. I’m very grateful.”

To celebrate this milestone, New Holland Brewing will tap a series of legacy brews in their Holland and Grand Rapids brick and mortar locations. The Mad Hatter IPA returns this Friday, one of the brewery’s first ever beers and a longtime fan favorite. In August, New Holland will tap a second legacy beer, Zoomer, an American Wheat Ale. The celebration will culminate the weekend of October 7 with parties in both brew pubs, featuring a special release 25th Anniversary beer and 25th Anniversary Zeppelin Bend Whiskey.

“This is truly a time for celebration,” said Matt Hoeksema, President of New Holland Brewing. “Reaching 25 years is a major milestone and we wouldn’t be here without our dedicated employees or our loyal fans, so it’s time to show them our appreciation. While we reflect on the past 25 years with great pride, we’re also looking ahead to the next 25 years. We have so much planned and we can’t wait to give our fans more quality products and experiences for many years to come.”

New Holland Brewing Company’s deep roots in the craft industry go back to 1997. Our role as an integral member of the artisan approach is something we take seriously, yet engage lightheartedly. We believe the art of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for our customers, through creating authentic beer, spirits and food while providing great service. Recognized for our creativity and artistry, our mission to improve the lives of craft consumers everywhere is seen in our diverse, balanced collection of beer and spirits.

