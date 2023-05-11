NEW Harpoon Brewery x DraftKings 12-Pack

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Harpoon Brewery and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced the release of a new, limited edition 12-pack in time for the Celtic’s on-going run in the NBA playoffs and the Red Sox resurgence in MLB: a Rec. League Get In The Game! 12-Pack. The co-branded 12-pack, tied to DraftKings’ launch of mobile sports betting in the Commonwealth, is available now at select locations in Massachusetts.

DraftKings’ online sportsbook launched in Massachusetts on March 10, 2023and is currently the leading mobile operator of the Commonwealth in gross gaming revenue among legal operators, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s monthly revenue report.

Harpoon’s ties to the local Boston community have been strong since it was founded in 1986 and given brewing permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. For this playoff season, Harpoon will have a pop-up Beer Garden on Canal Street that will be open before every home Celtics playoff game. On Tuesday, May 9th, DraftKings will be joining Harpoon before the Celtics game and will be doing giveaways and hosting a branded photobooth. DraftKings will also have ambassadors on site to help eligible customers sign up for the DraftKings app.

“We believe fans of our beer are tightly tied to the Boston sports community, which is why we’re excited to deliver this special edition packaging for our most athletic brew – Rec. League – ahead of what will hopefully be a long playoff season for the Celtics,” said Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder. “As another iconic Boston-based company, DraftKings was perfect for this special edition 12-pack and we believe they are well aligned with the occasions and sports moments this beer was brewed for.”

Harpoon Rec. League is made with unique ingredients like buckwheat kasha, which contains important minerals and B vitamins; chia seeds that are high in fiber, Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants; and Mediterranean sea salt that can act as a powerful source of electrolytes. Coming in at 4.0% ABV and only 120 calories per 12 oz. serving, it provides flavor and drinkability that we think you’ll love.

“Through our relationship with Harpoon Brewery, we were able to come to terms on a distinct marketing opportunity that will give DraftKings the ability to have our logo appear on one of Boston’s favorite beers,” said Jay Danahy, Head of Brand Partnerships and Ad Strategy, DraftKings. “As the leading operator in the state, we look forward to deepening our brand presence in the place we call home.”

Harpoon’s Rec. League and DraftKings 12oz 12-pack cans will be available throughout the state of Massachusetts from May through June.

About the Harpoon Brewery

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon’s line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company

For More Information:

https://www.harpoonbrewery.com