New Hampshire’s Moonlight Meadery to Release Utopian X on February’s Full Moon

Londonderry, N.H. — On Saturday, February 27, Moonlight Meadery (Londonderry, NH) will debut their award-winning Utopian X, a barrel-conditioned mead aged in Samuel Adams Utopias barrels for a decade. One of the most exclusive meads ever produced, Moonlight Meadery only packaged 1,000 bottles of this super rare honey-based fermented beverage that is being released on the same day as the Full Snow Moon, a time for renewal and change.

Utopian X will retail for $250 per 375ml bottle (with an embossed copper label and finished with a copper-wax seal) and available for easy shipping to 39 states. What sets this world-class mead apart is the maturation process, allowing its three key ingredients — fermented orange blossom honey, wildflower honey, and water — to take on the seasoned nuances of the Samuel Adams Utopias barrels including intense flavors of bourbon, oak, caramel, and vanilla. It sips like a fine cognac or sherry while weighing in at 16.9% ABV.

“The complexities imparted on the mead from those wood barrels expand over time and combine for a masterful finish, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before,” says Michael Fairbrother, founder and head mead maker at soon-to-expand Moonlight Meadery. “This is pure excellence in a bottle, made better by the fact that there are no sulfites or filtration.”

The 2021 release continues a proud tradition for Moonlight Meadery which first debuted their Utopian series of meads back in 2011. They have won six prestigious international awards dating back to 2012, including Best Beer in New Hampshire from Zymurgy Magazine in 2017 and a silver medal at the San Diego International Beer Competition in 2020. In addition, Fairbrother is internationally known as one of the world’s best mead makers. He has taught at the inaugural mead-making class at the UC Davis Robert Mondavi Institute and has been invited to speak at conferences in Argentina, Australia, Chile, and Uruguay.

About Moonlight Meadery

Founded in 2010 by Michael Fairbrother, Moonlight Meadery is one of the most awarded meaderies in the world specializing in the production of the world’s oldest alcoholic beverage made from honey. Their best-selling offerings like Kurt’s Apple Pie (apple mead with Vietnamese cinnamon and Madagascar bourbon vanilla) and Desire (black currant, black cherry, blueberry mead) helped redefine the way modern-day drinkers view mead. The company has won 40 international medals, including Champion Meadery/Cidery at the 2020 San Diego International Beer Competition.

Moonlight Meadery is expanding to take over a colonial farmstead sitting on 100 acres in the heart of New Hampshire, which they plan to turn into a destination location. The location will include production areas for both Moonlight Meadery and Hidden Moon Brewing, their brewery project, and eventually a wedding venue and farm-to-table restaurant — all located in the historic town of Pittsfield, NH with scenic mountain views.