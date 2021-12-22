New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and New Hampshire Brewers Association Launch Sustainable Craft Beverage Recognition Program

CONCORD, New Hampshire – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ Pollution Prevention Program, with the help of the New Hampshire Brewers Association, has launched a new program to recognize environmental leaders in the craft beverage industry. The new Sustainable Craft Beverage Recognition Program expands on work the Pollution Prevention Program has been doing with the craft beverage industry to improve energy efficiency, conserve water, minimize waste and reduce the volume and strength of wastewater.

The program was created as a way to publicly recognize craft beverage producers who are making sustainable choices, preventing pollution and conserving resources and also encourage other producers to implement sustainable practices. It is a voluntary program offered to environmental leaders in the craft beverage industry who go above and beyond to produce high quality, eco-friendly craft beverages.

The program will promote environmental best practices and provide technical assistance toward sustainable and operational goals. Producers must meet certain sustainability requirements, provide information on an environmental initiative instituted at their business that reduced the amount of water, energy, waste or greenhouse gas emissions generated and submit applications to be considered for admission into the program. The program provides for rolling enrollment, which will need to be renewed yearly, and is based on the idea of continuous improvement and offers support through videos, webinars, guidance documents and on-site visits to help producers continue to expand their sustainability efforts.

Membership includes state recognition, technical assistance and networking opportunities. Recognition program members will be featured on the New Hampshire Brewers Association Beer Trail Map and shown on the New Hampshire Sustainable Craft Beverage Member Map. The New Hampshire Sustainable Craft Beverage Recognition Program is open to all craft beverage producers in New Hampshire. For more information on the program or to apply, visit The Sustainable Craft Beverage webpage or email nhppp@des.nh.gov.

For More Information:

https://www.des.nh.gov/business-and-community/greening-your-business/sustainable-craft-beverages