New Hampshire Craft Cocktail Company Island District Launches with Two Flavors

HAMPTON, NH – Island District Company, a new ready-to-drink sparkling craft canned cocktail company based in Hampton, New Hampshire announced its highly-anticipated launch. Founded by two friends that decided it was time to provide a better-for-you drinking experience that focused not only on the night out, but the morning after. This brand was built out of passion and the belief that honesty and real ingredients matter. It has been Island District’s mission to provide an honest, better-for-you, refreshing, delicious hand crafted cocktail in a can to all those that care about what they’re putting into their bodies. O’Connor and Scully set out to provide you with #bettertomorrows and they have done just that. Island District is undeniably so much more than a drink.

Island District will initially begin with two better-for-you spirit based alcoholic beverages hand crafted with all natural real ingredients. These two delicious flavor profiles will be packed with electrolytes and will be gluten free coming in at 5% ABV. The two initial flavors will be packaged in sleek 12-oz cans. When the can cracks, your senses will be brought to the islands.

Vodka, coconut water, guava, and lime will be one of the first cocktails hitting shelves and this was certainly no mistake. This taste of island life is packed with delicious flavor, complimenting bubbles, not to mention the sunset color as this is poured over ice. Easily discernable from seltzers that are currently on the market, this hand crafted cocktail has left those that have tasted it wanting more.

Tequila, aloe water, and honey will be the second flavor profile. With no added sugar, this all natural tequila cocktail will even leave the non-tequila drinkers thirsty for more. Described by one consumer as, “summer in a can,” this is starkly different than other canned tequila beverages currently available.

“We wanted to create more than just a drink, we are a lifestyle company that provides honest ingredients for the health conscious consumer,” said co-founder Kayla O’Connor, a division one collegiate and former professional lacrosse player. “When we started this endeavor, it was our intention to really be the athleisure of the beverage industry. We wanted people to feel good and have fun,” said co-founder James Scully. Island District is unlike anything on the market today, it is uniquely refreshing and provides for a consumer looking for a guilt-free drink.

Island District began when co-founders Kayla O’Connor and James Scully were discussing a way to provide consumers with better tomorrows. Their entire focus was creating an alcoholic beverage that focused on the 24 hour drinking experience as opposed to simply consumption. “We don’t want people to ever wake up and regret drinking our products, it’s not who we set out to be,” said Scully. Thus their hashtag was born, #BetterTomorrows. Island District is unique and honest and everything that O’Connor looks for in her daily life as a health conscious consumer.

Priced at $12.99 per 4-pack, Island District will be available in select retailers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, DC, and New Jersey beginning on May 1, 2021.

For More Information:

https://islanddistrictcompany.com