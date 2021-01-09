New Glory Craft Brewery Launches Rebrand

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento’s New Glory Craft Brewery rolls out its rebrand this month with four new can designs for its year-round styles. The brewery’s new look is clean and fresh.

Even though it is now one of the largest breweries in the Sacramento area, New Glory is made up of a small, daring, and tightknit team with a penchant for pushing flavor paradigms. This family-owned business is refreshing its brand image with a completely new look.

At the start of 2020, New Glory enlisted Carpenter Collective, a nationally recognized design and branding studio based in Kansas City to bring a refresh to their “core four” beers: Ubahdank West Coast IPA, Citra Dream Hazy IPA, Gummy Worms Chewy Pale Ale, and Do You Even Mosaic, Broh? IPA. The new designs feature a cool California theme and they work as a system for a cohesive brand.­

“This is the kind of project we get excited about! We loved bringing out all of the colorful, edgy, innovative, playful, and urban attributes in this brand,” says Tad Carpenter of Carpenter Collective.

Each can boldly displays the New Glory logo and a clean, bright design paying homage to California. Ubahdank features a California grizzly bear as a hop-loving dude surrounded by California poppies, palm trees, and hops. Gummy Worms Chewy Pale Ale displays colorful “gummy” worms with the California state bird, the quail, as its center icon. Do You Even Mosaic Broh? IPA includes an updated “hop broh” throwing up shaka hands and doing a kick flip while surrounded by surfer punk imagery. Lastly, the beloved Citra Dream showcases a bold space chimp (as used by NASA in 1960’s) floating amongst “California Dreamin’” VW buses in a citrusy space.

Look for these updated cans as they hit the market throughout January.

About New Glory Craft Brewery: New Glory Craft Brewery was founded in 2012 in Sacramento, California by Julien and Erica Lux. From humble beginnings, the brewery now runs an impressive 40bbl system and distributes their craft all throughout the west coast. For more information on New Glory Craft Brewery, visit www.newglorybeer.com

https://www.newglorybeer.com/