New Fresh Hop Varieties coming from Ecliptic Brewing

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing is excited to announce the release of two fresh hop beers: Altair Fresh Hop IPA and Astro Fresh Hop Italian-style Pilsner. Both beers are expected to ship mid-September.

Altair is updated for 2022, now as an IPA packaged in a 16-ounce can, versus a 12-ounce can Pale Ale in years prior. Altair is brewed with Idaho 7 and Centennial hops, with afresh hop addition of ADHA 218, coming from Roy Farms. Astro remains a draft-only option, though the Italian-style Pilsner is new for this year. Astro is brewed with Sterling hopsand fresh Mt. Rainier, coming from Coleman Agriculture- Homestead Farm.

Altair Fresh Hop IPA will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on September 14th. Astro Fresh Hop Italian-stylePilsner will be released in draft on September 21st.

Altair Fresh Hop IPA:

The brighteststar in the constellation Aquila, Altair uses fresh ADHA 218 to celebrate theannual hop harvest.

ABV 6.5%

IBU 50

Astro Fresh Hop Italian-style Pilsner:

Astro,originating from the Greek word for star, shines with Mount Rainier hops. Acrisp, clean lager to celebrate the annual hop harvest.

ABV 5.5%

IBU 35

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors(North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

https://eclipticbrewing.com