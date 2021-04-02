New Belgium Brewing and Ale Sharpton Collaborate on Piano Keys Imperial Stout

Piano Keys Imperial Stout celebrates economic empowerment for marginalized communities in craft beer

Fort Collins, Colo. – Piano Keys Imperial Stout is back for an encore performance in 4-pack 16oz cans in Atlanta, Georgia this week. The chocolate and vanilla Imperial Stout is an ongoing collaboration between New Belgium Brewing and Dennis Malcolm Byron, aka Ale Sharpton, an Atlanta-based craft beer ambassador.

What started as an honest conversation about increasing the presence and participation of under-represented communities in craft beer with Ale Sharpton, has led to both an incredible beer and relationship. The Piano Keys brand is proudly co-owned by Ale and New Belgium, and the brew blossomed from Ale’s idea to make a beer in a style less common to New Belgium’s repertoire. Piano Keys is a decadent imperial stout brewed with cocoa nibs from Xocolatl.

Craft beer is a huge economic driver for many communities in America. New Belgium and Ale are taking a community-based approach to break down barriers between those facing historical and systemic inequities, especially in the craft beer industry. For every case of Piano Keys sold, $2 will benefit BrewGether, a collaborative giving project established by Ale. New Belgium will also donate $1 per beer sold through its tasting rooms to local nonprofit organizations in Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina.

“While the experience of brewing and conceptualizing a beer like Piano Keys realized a dream of mine, working with New Belgium on BrewGether also fulfilled my ongoing passion of helping those in need,” said Ale Sharpton. “This collaboration makes it all happen.” Visit www.brewgether.org to learn more.

Find Piano Keys in Atlanta at select retailers, for curbside pick-up at both New Belgium tasting rooms in Fort Collins and Asheville, and via direct to consumer shipping in applicable states. For more information about Piano Keys follow @pianokeysstout, @realalesharpton, and @brewgether on Instagram. To view New Belgium’s full product list visit www.newbelgium.com.

Piano Keys was brewed and canned with the following characteristics:

10% ABV Style: Imperial Stout

Imperial Stout Visual : Deep black opaque color with a strong hazelnut brown foam and lacing

: Deep black opaque color with a strong hazelnut brown foam and lacing Flavor and aroma: Strong chocolate, moderate coffee and roasted malt, slight vanilla red berries. Moderately sweet beginning that remains throughout with a slight bitter middle that builds to a smooth finish.

Strong chocolate, moderate coffee and roasted malt, slight vanilla red berries. Moderately sweet beginning that remains throughout with a slight bitter middle that builds to a smooth finish. Availability : Select retailers in Atlanta, GA, New Belgium Brewing Liquid Centers

: Select retailers in Atlanta, GA, New Belgium Brewing Liquid Centers Suggested Retail Price: $13.99/ 4 pack – 16oz cans

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $29 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Sour IPA and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com.