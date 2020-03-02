New Belgium Brewing Adds 2 New Flavors to Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza Variety Pack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – New Belgium Brewing announces the release of the Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza Variety Pack. In addition to the original Watermelon Lime, two new flavors will be introduced- Mango Orange and Berry Guava, stylishly packaged in slim 12 oz cans. Bright, bubbly and refreshing, the Mural Variety Pack delights with flair and flavor and is now available nationwide.

Celebrating the refreshing agua frescas found on the street markets of Mexico City, Mural is a work of art for the calorie conscious beer drinker. At 4% ABV, each Mural varietal is infused with the highest quality fruit juice and contains just 0.1 gram of sugar and only 110 calories per can.

“Every can of Mural is crafted with real fruit juice and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, so from a brewing and sourcing standpoint, Mural is one of our most challenging beers,” said Cody Reif, New Belgium Brewer. “Our brewers bend over backwards to carefully source and handle the fruit, in order to bring forth the right flavor, aromas, and colorful pour.”

Mural is brewed in collaboration with Mexico’s premier craft brewery, Cervecería Primus and is truly unlike any other beer. “Our partnership with New Belgium is a great representative of what blending borders can do to brew a new style of beer, unlike our traditional Mexican-style lager,” said Rebeca Dovali Galvan, one of three cousins who own and operate Mexico City-based craft brewery Cervecería Primus. “We are excited to diversify the Mural flavor offerings and bring a taste of Mexico City to the U.S.”

Mural Variety Pack was brewed and canned with the following characteristics:

Alcohol 4% ABV

4% ABV Style: Agua Fresca Cerveza

Agua Fresca Cerveza Visual : Bright and Colorful

: Bright and Colorful Flavor and aroma: Watermelon Lime, Mango Orange and Berry Guava

Watermelon Lime, Mango Orange and Berry Guava Availability : Variety Pack available Nationwide March 2020 in 12 oz slim cans and Mural Watermelon Lime available on draft, while supplies last

: Variety Pack available Nationwide March 2020 in 12 oz slim cans and Mural Watermelon Lime available on draft, while supplies last Suggested Retail Price: $15.99/ 12 can variety pack

For more information on the Mural variety pack, visit HERE. To find the nearest Mural variety pack near you or any of New Belgium’s other offerings, visit the beer finder or download New Belgium’s Beer Mode app. Follow Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza on Instagram (@muralcerveza) to keep tabs on Mural’s immersion into the worlds of art, mixology, gastronomy and everyday life.

About Cervecería Primus

Cervecería Primus was founded by cousins Jaime and Rodolfo Andreu in 2006 with the idea of brewing culture in Mexico by developing and promoting beer styles little known in the country. It currently makes the Tempus and Jabalí brands, which have more than 20 national and international medals including being named Best Beer in Mexico in 2015. Their mission is to “make beer an extraordinary experience.” Follow the brewery on Instagram.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com