New Belgium and TRVE Collaborate on Where I Live Mixed Culture Sour

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — New Belgium Brewing is excited to release Where I Live, a dark sour blended with TRVE Brewing’s mixed culture beer and featuring 100% Colorado-grown malt and whole flower lavender. A beer only made possible by a legal loophole, Where I Live hits the shelves this Black Friday.

Lauren Limbach, New Belgium Wood Cellar Director and Blender, and Nick Nunns, Founder of TRVE Brewing, have long dreamt of blending their sour beers. Though blending wood aged sours is an ancient Belgian tradition and deeply rooted in New Belgium’s heritage, until recently it wasn’t legal between domestic breweries. In December of 2017 the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform legalized brewery-to-brewery tax-free transfers of beer, allowing this dream collaboration to become reality.

“When we first started talking about this collaboration at GABF 2016, it wasn’t even legal,” says Limbach. “U.S. brewers couldn’t send beer to each other for this kind of project. That changed in late 2017, paving the way for what we think is the first beer of its kind in the U.S. — legally, at least.”

Where I Live uses malts from Troubadour Maltings in Fort Collins to create the base beer, which was fermented on Norwegian Kveik yeast. The beer was blended with a foeder-aged dark sour, then further matured with TRVE’s mixed-culture in one of New Belgium’s French oak foeders. Just before packaging, the beer is circulated over whole-flower lavender grown on the Western Slope of Colorado by Two Bears Farms.

The result is a floral-infused, malt-driven, crushable sour full of friendship and intent.

Where I Live Mixed Culture Sour

ABV: 6%

Yeast: Kveik

Availability: Available Black Friday in CO, MN, WI, PA, NC, SC, AZ, FL, VA, CA, NV, MO, CT, KY and NY in 16oz can 4-packs and kegs.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is a nationally distributed brewery recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina, in 2016 and Denver, Colorado, in 2018, and is now the fourth largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B-Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991.

New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product line-up and New Belgium’s Human powered Business model, visit www.newbelgium.com.

About TRVE Brewing

TRVE Brewing Co. is an award-winning brewery located in the historic Baker neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. Since its inception on the summer solstice of 2012, TRVE has been a staple of the Denver brewing scene focusing on sessionable and balanced beers presented through the filter of a heavy metal aesthetic. TRVE has set itself apart from the typical experience found in the craft beer community with a wholly unique taproom, where draft and to go beer can be found and enjoyed. In the spring of 2015, TRVE began brewing at the Acid Temple – a ten-barrel production facility dedicated to mixed-culture fermentation and experimentation. For more information visit trvebrewing.com