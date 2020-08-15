New App Helps Beer Lovers Find & Visit Craft Breweries Across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Craft Brewers Guild is excited to announce the launch of Texas Brewery Explorer, a mobile app designed to help beer enthusiasts find and visit the association’s small and independent brewery members across Texas, plus, create their own brewery trails, add stamps to a digital passport, climb the leaderboard, earn badges, and collect points to redeem for special prizes and free merch.

Available today in the App Store and Google Play, TCBG partnered with Brewers Marketing, a specialty division of software developer Daruma Tech, on the project, which has been in development since earlier this Spring.

“The launch of Texas Brewery Explorer comes at a time when it’s more important than ever to support the Texas craft brewing industry and these hard-hit, local small businesses” Texas Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Charles Vallhonrat said. “Whether folks are swinging by their neighborhood breweries for curbside beer-to-go, or, looking for socially distanced beer gardens to relax in with a pint, we hope beer enthusiasts will enjoy bringing this app along for the ride.”

While the Texas Craft Brewers Guild hopes the launch of Texas Brewery Explorer will help boost brewery visibility during a difficult time for the industry, longterm, Vallhonrat believes the app will be a powerful tool to help foster craft beer tourism opportunities across the state.

“From downtown taprooms, to scenic destination breweries, Texas boasts an incredible variety of local beer makers,” Vallhonrat said. “Because the vast majority of these breweries do not distribute their beer outside of Texas, a lot of craft beer drinkers in other states have had limited exposure to their products. And, until September 2019, beer tourists who did visit Texas had the added confusion and disappointment of not being able to purchase beer-to-go from all of the breweries they visited. When tourism eventually starts to rebound, not only will visiting beer lovers be able to take home beer-to-go as a souvenir, but they’ll also have Texas Brewery Explorer as a resource to help plan and enhance their trips across Texas.”

The Texas Brewery Explorer app is now available for iOS and Android.

Learn more at TexasBreweryExplorer.com.

About The Texas Craft Brewers Guild

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild is the association of independent brewers advancing the Texas craft beer industry through advocacy and education. The Guild’s Board of Directors hail from craft breweries in all the major metropolitan regions of the state, as well as different brewery types and sizes to represent the Guild’s over 250 brewery members throughout the state, including operating breweries, as well as those that are in the advanced planning stages. The Guild also welcomes allied trade and retail members who support the craft brewing industry. To learn more about the Texas Craft Brewers Guild visit texascraftbrewersguild.org.