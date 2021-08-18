Native American Artist Joe Hopkins to Produce Art for New Rincon Reservation Road Brewery

San Diego, CA – After researching and interviewing numerous Native Artists, the Rincon Economic Development Corporation’s (REDCO) Board has selected renowned artists Joe Hopkins to help tell the story of the Luiseño people in their new Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery) tasting room in Ocean Beach, CA opening in the fall 2021. He was the favorite because of his colorful pop style and appreciation in capturing the essence of Rincon’s history, passions and visions.

To signify the brewery’s culture and impact, it was the Board’s desire to tell the story in a visual art mural. “Our story is about our Luiseño ancestors and the route they traversed from Palomar Mountain to the Ocean,” said Chair Ruth-Ann Rodriquez Thorn. “We want to let people know we are the original Californians and we believe Joe will capture that in this mural.”

REDCO’s Board is honored to support Natives in the arts and excited to share the visual beauty of their story with the community. The large mural will be painted on the wall as one enters the new tasting room.

Joe Hopkins, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and a Native of Oklahoma, is a modern Indigenous artist long celebrated and revered in the national art scene. He frequently travels across the country featuring his work in digital design, acrylic painting, beadwork, leatherwork, sculpture, animation, and video. The artist pushes standard artistic boundaries by honoring the past while celebrating Indigenous culture and identity through a modern lens. This makes his art accessible and resonates with people from all backgrounds. Hopkins is continually expanding his approach to contemporary pop art through all his mediums and subjects, breaking both the mold and the rules of how we see Indigenous art today.

“In the mural created for 3R Brewery, I have depicted the sacredness of the traditional ancestral lands of the Luiseño people in a modern way,” Hopkins states. “Traveling from inland to the shores not only to admire the beauty but to take in the indigenous culture from a visual perspective that honors them, this mural is a celebration of who they are, where they come from and who they are today.”

The new 3R Brewery tasting room in Ocean Beach, CA, located at 4836 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107, is the first startup by REDCO outside of Native reservation land. More information on the opening date and festivities will follow.

For More Information:

https://www.3rbrewery.com