Narragansett to Release Autocrat Coffee Milk Stout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Gansett is welcoming back Autocrat Coffee Milk Stout, just in time for National Stout Day on November 7. Autocrat Coffee Milk Stout, Narragansett Beer’s signature Rhode Island mash-up with the region’s most beloved coffee company, is back for the season. Known for its signature bright red and yellow cans inspired by the actual Autocrat Coffee packaging, the bittersweet stout pays homage to ‘Gansett’s Rhody roots.

  • Tasting Notes: Smooth, robust and delicious, the beer has an alluring coffee aroma and hints of chocolate malt, midnight wheat malt and crystal malt that deliver a rich and robust taste. Notes of roasted barley, dark chocolate and toffee are complemented by milk sugar that give it a creamy and delectable body.
  • ABV: 5.3% / 30 IBU’s
  • SRP: $9.99 – 10.99 per 6-pk of 16 oz. cans
  • More info: http://www.narragansettbeer.com/beer/autocrat-coffee-milk-stout
