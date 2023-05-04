Narragansett Beer Introduces Atlantic Light in Time for Patio Season

PROVIDENCE, R.I.— Iconic New England brewer Narragansett Beer announces the re–launch of its flagship light lager, the refreshing Atlantic Light. An instant classic that truly delivers on both flavor and refreshment, this light, low ABV brew packs all the taste of an ice-cold original lager without the guilt. Perfect for easy drinking at the beach, Atlantic Light lets you join in the party without derailing your healthy lifestyle and is brewed with six row malt and seedless hops. A perfect balance of malt flavor and crisp mouthfeel,

Atlantic Light offers imbibers the same alcohol content and low–calorie count as a typical domestic light beer without compromising the award–winning flavor ‘Gansett fans have come to love.

“We know that many consumers are searching for lighter beers for certain occasions, so we arethrilled to present this new packaging and campaign for our award-winning light beer,” says Mark Hellendrung, President of Narragansett Beer, “From our roots in the Ocean State to our waterfront brewery in Providence to the thousands of accounts that serve our beers up and down the Atlantic, we believe this refresh captures where we’re from and our enduring passion for beer.”

After seeing significant growth over the past year resulting from fan-favorite products like the celebrated original lager, Narragansett Beer is getting back to the basics and doing what they’ve done best since 1890, brewing simply delicious beer. With Atlantic Light, Narragansett is all in on providing consumers a premium craft style made with that heritage and tradition in mind. At 3.5%ABV, Atlantic Light is a beer fridge mainstay, made for easy sipping and is a natural pairing with fresh fish, shellfish, and lighter fares such as bright salads.

Atlantic Light is available now in six–packs of 16 oz. cans for $6.99-8.99 throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Kentucky, and North Carolina, with many more to come over the next several months.

About Narragansett Beer

Narragansett Beer…Brewed since 1890. ‘Gansett is a straightforward, quality beer that has been a New England tradition for generations, producing a classic family of award-winning American lagers & ales. Today, ‘Gansett is produced in Providence, R.I., and Rochester, N.Y. and is the 32nd largest craft brewer in America and the fastest growing in the Northeast. Narragansett is available for purchase in local restaurants, bars, and liquor stores throughout New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Portland, Ore., Colorado, and Nashville, and Chattanooga, Tenn.

For More Information:

https://www.narragansettbeer.com/