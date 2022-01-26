Nappy Roots Opens Atlantucky Brewery in Georgia

GEORGIA – Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots are proud to announce the grand opening of their new brewery and taproom, Atlantucky. Located at 170 Northside Drive, the event will take place on Friday, Feb. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Grammy Award-nominated group will perform at the opening and will be onsite to speak and take photos with the public in attendance. Additionally, the opening will include a month-long celebration of activities in conjunction with Black History Month.

“We are proud to be one of the few black-owned breweries in Atlanta, so it’s really meaningful for us to officially open our doors during Black History Month,” Nappy Roots Founding Member Skinny Deville said. “Now, we are ready for our friends and fans to come and share in our passion for craft beer.”

While on tour throughout the past several years, Nappy Roots has collaborated with dozens of breweries and mass-produced numerous beers across the country. The band began experimenting at their home brewery, Atlantucky, which fermented their passion for microbrewing. The name, “Atlantucky,” celebrates the band’s historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery is already making noise by taking home Bronze in the Cream Stout category at the U.S. Open Beer Championship in 2020.

In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Acres & A Brew.” The show follows Nappy Roots on a road trip to craft breweries across the country where they trade ideas and stories with fellow brewers as the hip-hop legends begin to build their own brewery from the ground up. The show recently won the award for “Best Episodic Short” at the Rome International Film Festival on Nov. 11.

For More Information:

https://atlantucky.com/