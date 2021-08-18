Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Taps White Lion Brewing Company for Annual Commemorative Enshrinement Release

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and White Lion Brewing Company announced the two will collaborate and release a special ale with a commemorative collectors label designed to capture the imagery of the Hall of Fame’s annual Enshrinement Program. The collector’s label melds the Hall of Fame’s iconic dome with the city of Springfield skyline into White Lion’s award-winning brand.

“White Lion is extremely honored to partner with the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame for an annual release affectionately dubbed Enshrinement™ Legend Series which pays homage to the Birthplace of Basketball, the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Class Honorees.  The city of Springfield is the home of this global sport, and we are excited to play a role in the annual Enshrinement Ceremony experience”, said White Lion Brewing Company President Ray Berry.

“The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will present the Class of 2021 Saturday, September 11th at MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield.  There are a number of festivities planned, and the Hall of Fame is extremely excited to highlight our local brewery and our collaboration Enshrinement™ beer. Working with the White Lion team in preparation of this release has been such a fun and unique experience. We are committed to work collectively to raise awareness and resources for our Hoophall Assists Program which gives back to our local community,” noted Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame president and CEO John Doleva.

About Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level (men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors). This is done via:

  • The integrity of the HOF election process
  • Educational and outreach initiatives
  • The world’s finest sports museum
  • Traveling exhibits that enrich and educate
  • Worldwide events actively involving all fans

About White Lion Brewing Company

The White Lion Brewing Company, the first craft beer brand to go to market in Springfield, Massachusetts, the company has all of the necessary ingredients for a successful, sustainable future: A compelling brand, a smart plan for growth, and a commitment to being a vital part of the city’s renaissance.  More than a brewer, White Lion intends to serve as a catalyst for Springfield’s revitalization.

