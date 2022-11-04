My Local Brew Works Launches ‘Philly Phinger’ Signature Beer Mid-World Series Championship Run

My Local Brew Works (MLBW), Philadelphia’s custom craft nanobrewery that focuses on special events, contract brewing, and direct-to-public sales, is celebrating Red October (… and November) with the official launch of their first signature beer Philly Phinger, following the recent viral image of a young Phillies fan giving a San Diego reporter the middle finger after NLCS triumph on Sunday, October 23. This small-batch brew is available for purchase in limited quantities on draught exclusively at MilkBoy South Street starting on Wednesday, November 2, subsequently Game Four of the World Series and the Phillies’ second home game.

Ringing in at a smooth and moderate 5.7% ABV, Philly Phinger is the first signature beer from My Local Brew Works, founded by award-winning local home brewers Tim Montague and Wayne Humphrey, since acquiring their liquor license in June of this year. This brew is a mash up of Kolsch, Sticke Altbier, and West Coast Blonde Ale that has been generously hopped with a blend of German and American hops. Just in time for Game Four of the World Series, fans of both Philadelphia sports and craft beer can enjoy a first taste of the Philly Phinger at MilkBoy South Street (401 South Street), home to great food, beverage, service and live entertainment located on the world-famous South Street. Following, the beer will be available on draught while supplies last – likely throughout the duration of the World Series Championship.

“When your friend asks for a beer, give them the ‘Phinger!” says Wayne Humphrey, Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador of My Local Brew Works. “Our brand-new signature beer is something we’re extremely proud of as it symbolizes the love and pride we have for our city. We figure what better way to celebrate our beer release than in conjunction with Philadelphians celebrating the Phillies’ long-awaited return to the World Series.”

Those interested in inquiring about potential purchase of this small batched brew can do so by sending an e-mail to beer@mylocalbrewworks.com, or can purchase bottles on-site at Klein Supermarket’s Maker Market on Saturday, November 5 at 2401 Pennsylvania Avenue, and Yard’s 2022 Real Ale Invitational on Sunday, November 13 at 500 Spring Garden Street.

For More Information:

https://mylocalbrewworks.com