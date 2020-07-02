Multi-Color Corporation Creates Premium Packaging for Pilsner Urquell

CINCINNATI — Pilsner Urquell is not just an ordinary pilsner, it is a classy beer. That’s why they have a great habit of creating a yearly Christmas Special, which gives added value to the bottle. In 2018, Multi-Color created a pressure sensitive neck label with a bronze powder effect. This limited edition looked very fancy, but the following year had to be bigger and better. Pilsner Urquell’s objective is always to exceed their previous edition. An exclusive 1L bottle of Pilsner Urquell was developed for the Christmas edition of 2019 and the challenge for MCC was to further enhance the label. This was achieved using a striking resin label placed on top of the PS neck label for a majestic finishing touch.

Premium Package

“Compared to the previous editions we have further increased the packaging uniqueness by using special printing techniques from which I would mention a premium wax alike resin printing effect made on the neck label by MCC Lucca, Italy. Pilsner Urquell Christmas limited editions have always had a big success being sold-out quickly and last year we dedicated a part of its revenue to a charity that we support in the long-term.” Vladimir Pribil, Design Manager at Plzensky Prazdroj. We are already curious about the 2020 Christmas edition!

For more information on this subject, please visit our website www.mcclabeltalk.com or contact Jennifer.Hyland@mcclabel.com

About Multi-Color

Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A. based Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), established in 1916, is a leader in global label solutions supporting a number of the world’s most prominent brands including leading producers of home and personal care, wine and spirits, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. MCC serves national and international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, China, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand with a comprehensive range of the latest label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Cut and Stack, Wraps, Aluminum, In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.