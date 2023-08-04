MrPerk Launches Coffeeberry Hard Seltzer

VERACRUZ, Mexico— MrPerk, the pioneering beverage company known for its innovative coffee creations, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest masterpiece, the Coffeeberry Hard Seltzer. Crafted with precision and passion, this extraordinary beverage is set to revolutionize the world of hard seltzers with its distinctive blend of coffee fruit extract and the iconic flavor of a White Russian, reminiscent of the beloved Kahlúa.

The Coffeeberry Hard Seltzer brings together two worlds in an unprecedented manner, marrying the natural goodness of whole coffee cherry fruit extract with the delight of a classic cocktail. It’s a harmonious fusion of taste and creativity that promises to enthrall the senses of consumers, delivering a unique and unforgettable drinking experience.

“We are beyond excited to introduce our Coffeeberry Hard Seltzer to the world,” said John Ramonett Gonzales, President and CEO of MrPerk. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a truly exceptional beverage that combines the essence of coffee fruit with the beloved flavors of Kahlúa. It’s a fresh take on hard seltzers, and we believe it will appeal to both coffee enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike. We use only authentic vanilla from the state of Veracruz, Mexico, grown near the Gulf of Mexico.”

What sets MrPerk’s Coffeeberry Hard Seltzer apart is not only its innovative blend but also its accessibility. With a moderate 5% ABV, the 12 oz can align perfectly with traditional beer, making it an ideal choice for consumers seeking a captivating alternative to mainstream alcoholic beverages. Whether it’s a relaxing afternoon by the beach or a lively evening with friends, the Coffeeberry Hard Seltzer is the perfect companion for any occasion.

MrPerk has always been at the forefront of beverage innovation, and the Coffeeberry Hard Seltzer exemplifies their commitment to delivering unparalleled products to their valued customers. The combination of premium ingredients and skilled craftsmanship ensures a product that not only tastes exceptional but also meets the highest quality standards.

About MrPerk

MrPerk is a pioneering beverage company that continues to push the boundaries of flavor and imagination. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and an unwavering commitment to innovation, MrPerk offers a wide range of coffee-based products that cater to the diverse tastes of consumers. From classic coffee beverages to groundbreaking creations, MrPerk’s dedication to craftsmanship and quality has earned it a loyal and ever-growing fan base.

https://tinyurl.com/MrPerkCoffee