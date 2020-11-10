Movember Collaboration Beer Desserted Island by 3 Sheeps and Lion’s Tail

WISCONSIN — Sheboygan’s 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. and Neenah’s Lion’s Tail Brewing Co. have joined together to support an incredible cause with an incredible collab brew, Desserted Island Imperial Pastry Stout.

DESCRIPTION: Imperial Pastry Stout with Lactose, vanilla and pecans brewed as a collaboration with Lion’s Tail Brewing Co of Neenah, Wis.

BREWER’S NOTE: Desserted is a pastry stout inspired by a turtle sundae but also by how men often are too proud or embarrassed to discuss health problems, making them feel like they are sitting on an island by themselves. The homonyms “Desserted” and “Deserted” played right into those themes.

Proceeds of the sale of this beer is going to support the Movember Movement (https://us.movember.com) which raises awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

TIMING: Available in both taprooms starting 11/6.Released for distribution week of 11/9.

ABV: 8.1%FORMAT: 4-packs 16 oz. Cans, Draft

AVAILABILITY (Wisconsin)Cans – 3 Sheeps Taproom, Grocery Stores, Liquor Stores Draft – Taprooms3 Sheeps Brewing Co. 1837 North Avenue, Sheboygan

Lion’s Tail Brewing Co. 116 South Commercial Street, Neenah

For more information: https://www.3sheepsbrewing.com/