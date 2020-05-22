Mother Road Announces Reopening Hours For Memorial Day Weekend

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz .– Mother Road Brewing Co. has announced new dine-in hours for the Downtown Brewery and Taproom at 7 S Mikes Pike St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 starting this Friday May 22, 2020. The Downtown Taproom will be open from 3:00PM-9:00PM on Friday 5/22 and Saturday 5/23. On Sunday 5/24, the downtown taproom will be open from 12:00PM-8:00PM, and will revert back to TO-GO orders ONLY on Monday 5/25 from 2:00PM-8:00PM. The Butler Taproom at 1300 E Butler Ave Suite 200, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, will remain open for TO-GO orders ONLY from 2:00PM-8:00PM daily.

Satchmo’s Cajun Barbecue will have a pop-up food stand at the Downtown Taproom, where they will serve a limited amount of their menu items throughout this weekend’s dine-in hours.

Upon Governor Ducey of Arizona’s Executive Order 2020-34, Mother Road Brewing Co. quickly adapted its in-house offerings to safely accommodate dine-in safety. Within two weeks, the brewery installed a second draft line system, portable bar, and rearranged the entirety of the tap room seating to a recommended 6ft distance.

Using CDC, OSHA, and FDA guidance, the brewery adopted well-informed sanitation procedures. The policies and procedures range include providing ample sick-time for staff, to sanitizing highly trafficked surfaces after use. In preparation for a Memorial Day Weekend crowd, Mother Road will have more employees working than a typical weekend to better ensure these sanitation standards. Mother Road Brewing Co. employees will wear reusable cloth masks..