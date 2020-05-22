Mother Road Announces Reopening Hours For Memorial Day Weekend

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz .– Mother Road Brewing Co. has announced new dine-in hours for the Downtown Brewery and Taproom at 7 S Mikes Pike St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 starting this Friday May 22, 2020. The Downtown Taproom will be open from 3:00PM-9:00PM on Friday 5/22 and Saturday 5/23. On Sunday 5/24, the downtown taproom will be open from 12:00PM-8:00PM, and will revert back to TO-GO orders ONLY on Monday 5/25 from 2:00PM-8:00PM. The Butler Taproom at 1300 E Butler Ave Suite 200, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, will remain open for TO-GO orders ONLY from 2:00PM-8:00PM daily.

Satchmo’s Cajun Barbecue will have a pop-up food stand at the Downtown Taproom, where they will serve a limited amount of their menu items throughout this weekend’s dine-in hours.

Upon Governor Ducey of Arizona’s Executive Order 2020-34, Mother Road Brewing Co. quickly adapted its in-house offerings to safely accommodate dine-in safety. Within two weeks, the brewery installed a second draft line system, portable bar, and rearranged the entirety of the tap room seating to a recommended 6ft distance.

Using CDC, OSHA, and FDA guidance, the brewery adopted well-informed sanitation procedures. The policies and procedures range include providing ample sick-time for staff, to sanitizing highly trafficked surfaces after use. In preparation for a Memorial Day Weekend crowd, Mother Road will have more employees working than a typical weekend to better ensure these sanitation standards. Mother Road Brewing Co. employees will wear reusable cloth masks..

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.