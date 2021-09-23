Mother Earth Brewing Unveils Cocktail-Inspired Old Fashioned Ale

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth is welcoming the Autumn equinox with an intoxicating spin on a classic cocktail – the Old Fashioned. Using a 12.5% Barrel Aged Old Ale as its base, Mother Earth’s brewers carefully blended Maraschino cherry syrup, Navel orange zest, and authentic Aromatic bitters. The concoction yields a complex, boozy beverage that is as good quaffed as it is garnished.

“During the initial barrel blend and sampling it was clear we had something special. In fact the beer alone had so many likenesses to the cocktail, it  didn’t even take all that much imagination. It  was really about accentuating qualities that were already there. Of course, achieving balance in the sum of its parts is another challenge entirely, but we feel like we nailed it.”

-Christopher Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth Brew Co.

In terms of the beer, expect a thick, mahogany body with complex caramel, vanilla, and herbal qualities. Allow to warm slightly for best results. Though Mother Earth isn’t a brewery known for gimmicks and off-the-wall serving practices, they certainly won’t blame you if you drop an orange peel or cherry on top.

4Seasons Autumn is available in 16oz cans and on draft where independent craft beers are sold or at the Mother Earth tasting room in Nampa, ID. Customers may also use the brewery’s interactive beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com. More info on the beer and the 4Seasons series are available on the brewery’s website.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:
https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/curl-up-on-the-couch-with-our-latest-cocktail-inspired-4seasons-old-fashioned-ale

