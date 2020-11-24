Mother Earth Brewing Company Ushers in the Holiday Season with Simultaneous Project X and 4Seasons Releases

VISTA, Calif. and NAMPA, Idaho — Mother Earth is unveiling two new beers in advance of the holidays that vary widely in style, but represent two major aspects of their specialty beer programs: Project X and 4Seasons.

Project X, the brewery’s Beer + Art series takes shape this time as ‘Cosmic Pyrokinesis’, and it’s not just the beer name that’s a mouthful. The Hazy IPA uses a bit of lactose and heavy amounts of malted oats to bolster its body and features a bold citrus hop profile thanks to copious amounts of Mosaic, El Dorado, Belma, and Amarillo. Accompanying the beauty inside the can is the conspicuous exterior, which features the art of Boise-based artist, Jessica Tookey, that conjures Harry Potter-like images of fire and wizardry.

In sharp contrast, 4Seasons Winter ’20, the latest in Mother Earth’s quarterly seasonal Barrel-aged program, is a dessert-a-holics delight. Their classy and sophisticated Imperial Mocha Stout would be complex enough on it’s own, but in the true spirit of Holiday excess, they took it a step further and canned it on NITRO. Mother Earth describes the beer as, “A full-bodied, rich, winter-warmer loaded with chocolate and whole coffee beans, lending a wonderful roasted aroma and flavor without being astringent. Lactose further adds to the beer’s body and provides a silky smooth mouthfeel mid-palate.”

Both new releases will run through the Holidays and into the New Year in 16oz cans and limited draft. Customers looking for Cosmic Pyrokinesis and 4Seasons Winter ’20 are urged to search near them using Mother Earth’s interactive Beer Finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com. For more info on each of the beers visit Mother Earth’s blog page at motherearthbrewco.com/word.

Stay tuned for additional announcements from one of America’s finest independent craft beer breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

