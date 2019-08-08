Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Primordial Imperial IPA

NAMPA, Ind. & VISTA, Calif. – Mother Earth is pleased to announce the annual release of one of its most popular brands – Primordial Imperial IPA. The every-August release dates back to April 2011 in OG 22 oz. bombers and now features new branding in the perfect format for the style, 16 oz. cans.

Primordial is an amalgam of flavorful and aromatic hops paying homage to the citrus and resin-laden versions with the liberal use of classic varietals like Centennial, Amarillo and Simcoe, but also with the fruit-driven character of some of today’s most popular hops, such as Citra, Equanot and Azacca.

“IPAs have been at the center of change in the craft beer industry for over 20 years so we brewers have been forced to push the boundries every year in response to changing consumer trends and ingredient availability. Brewing an IPA that remains relevant for 8+ years is a real challenge, so we work hard to avoid falling behind the curve or getting lost in the fray. Part of that includes reformulating and rebranding to make sure our product stands out as well as amping up the flavor and aroma to meet today’s standards, which required a lot of backloading of the hops, heavy whirlpooling and fermentation additions, similar to what we do with modern ‘hazies,’” said Christopher Baker, Director of Brewing Ops. Mother Earth

Primordial will be distributed throughout the United States via Mother Earth’s network of distribution partners both on draft and in 16 oz./4-pack cans beginning this week.

Stay tuned for additional beer release announcements throughout the year brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.