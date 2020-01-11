Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Fantasy Island Coconut Brown

NAMPA, Idaho & VISTA, Calif. – Mother Earth Brewing Company is pleased to announce the return of very popular Fantasy Island Coconut Brown Ale as the opening rotational draft selection in their 2020 Beer Program announcement.

Fantasy Island is part of Mother Earth’s monthly draft release schedule and features toasted coconut to enhance one of their award-winning Brown Ale recipes as the base and will be distributed throughout the United States via Mother Earth’s network of distribution partners. Exclusively on draft, Fantasy Island is available in traditional CO2 and NITRO (market dependent).

Accompanying its release is the announcement of Mother Earth’s entire beer program for 2020 which includes exciting draft and packaged selections from year round staples and specialty one-offs, all the way to barrel aged brews.

“We are very excited about our portfolio this year. Our draft program and Project X are going to be providing some twists and turns, while still delivering the type of consistency folks are used to seeing from our flagship year-round products,” said Kamron Khannakhjavani, Director of Marketing at Mother Earth.

Stay tuned for additional beer release announcements throughout the year brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information: findmotherearthbrewing.com