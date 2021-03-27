Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Coconut Cake Imperial Stout

VISTA, Calif. & NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth is taking their seasonal program to the next level with their newest 4Seasons release – a Bourbon Barrel-aged Coconut Cake Imperial Stout. If that seems like a mouthful, it is, quite literally. The brewery’s quarterly release represents the top-tier of their program and this year’s Spring selection proves itself to be no exception. Featuring toasted coconut, chocolate, vanilla, and lactose, it’s a sumptuous experience from the moment you open the can. Mother Earth’s Director of Brewing Operations, Chris Baker describes the beer and it’s flavor profile:

“Melding flavors like coconut and chocolate to achieve balance is very difficult. The base beer itself is pretty complex so we didn’t want the adjuncts to steal the show entirely. What you’re getting here is a very complex ale with oak, caramelized sugar, and coconut dominating the palate, with a silky mouthfeel and dessert-like finish. We selected German and English noble hop varieties to harmonize with the earthy tones of flaked rye and dark crystal malts. This brew is a malt-bomb through and through.”

Mother Earth’s 4Seasons releases are sold in limited quantities and they typically go fast due to the one-off nature of the program. Customers are encouraged to find these highly sought-after brews early to ensure availability.

4Seasons Spring ‘21 is available in 16oz cans and limited draft where independent craft beers are sold. Customers can search for it near them using Mother Earth’s beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com. Need more info on this and future releases? Visit Mother Earth’s website and social media accounts for regular updates and breaking news.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

 For More Information:
https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-we-re-springing-forward-with-a-new-4seasons-and-it-s-quite-a-mouthful

