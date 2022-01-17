Mother Earth Brewing Company Honors San Diego Beer Legend with Newest Release

VISTA, California & NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth is releasing its latest Hazy IPA as part of its highly popular Project X Series; this time honoring the life of friend and beer stalwart, Nate Soroko, who left us last year. Mutual friend and artist, Sean Dominguez, known most notably for his work in the Beer Community with The Lost Abbey, Pizza Port, and Mother Earth, reached out to Mother Earth after Nate’s passing to share his latest work of art: a personal dedication to his long-time friend and co-worker, but this time it wasn’t just a beer label.

Sharing a mutual desire to reciprocate Nate’s unwavering support of their brand and the craft beer scene at large, Mother Earth and Sean D. came together using Mother Earth’s Beer + Art program, “The Project X Series”, as a platform to make this beautiful tribute available for the world to enjoy:

“Nate’s High Standing within the Beer and Culinary Communities was demonstrated to me firsthand time, and time again over our many years of working, traveling, beer-tending, and cooking together. Nate’s love and passion for “Craft” in all its forms, tied together with his loving kindness towards all people, made him not just a staple of the hospitality community, but a Legend that inspired everyone to do better, and to settle for nothing but the best. Nate is sorely missed; however, his legacy lives on through all who were lucky enough to spend time with him.” -Kevin Hopkins – Executive Vice President, Mother Earth Brew Co.

Although taking a backseat to the story, the beer itself is certainly worthy of such an assignment, featuring a beautiful aromatic floral bouquet with citrus, stone fruit, and some pine. A malt bill featuring just 2-row malted barley and wheat, ensures it goes down smooth – Something Mother Earth knows Nate would surely have enjoyed.

In addition, Mother Earth is making a charitable donation to The Culinary Institute of America’s (CIA’s) “Anthony Bourdain ’78 Legacy Scholarship” in Nate’s honor. Hopkins elaborates:

“It seems only fitting to support an organization and scholarship that trains and inspires others to succeed and is named for one of Nate’s true Heroes. We think that Nate would be honored to have his name listed on their roles.”

“In Memoriam” will be available in 16oz cans and on draft where independent craft beers are sold. Customers may also use the brewery’s interactive beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com. More info on the beer and the Project X Series are available on the brewery’s website.

