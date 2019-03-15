Mother Earth Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Florida and Hawaii

VISTA, Calif. and NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth Brewing Company is pleased to announce its continued expansion by re-entering two key markets 4,865 miles (as a crow flies) apart, Florida and Hawaii.

Mother Earth will be represented in Southern Florida by Double Eagle Distributing, covering the greater Miami area, and Underground Wine Merchants in Hawaii, with an initial focus on Oahu and Maui.

“Underground Wine Merchants is very excited to be partnering with Mother Earth Brewing Company here in Hawaii. We think the brand will definitely bring some much- needed diversity and innovation to our ever-expanding Craft Beer market,” said Jason Hayes, president.

Distribution of Mother Earth’s year-round beers as well as seasonal and specialty offerings has already begun in cans and draft. Customers may find Mother Earth’s products at select grocery chains and independent liquor stores; as well as restaurants, bars and all establishments carrying fine independent craft offerings.

Beer distributed and sold throughout the aforementioned markets will be brewed at Mother Earth’s original Vista, California location as well as its large production brewery located in Nampa, Idaho and then delivered cold, fresh and ready to be enjoyed!

Stay tuned for additional announcements naming states throughout the country now carrying outstanding beers brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, California and Nampa, Idaho; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.