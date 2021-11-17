Mother Earth Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Colorado

VISTA, California & NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth is excited to announce their entry into one of the hallmarks of the craft beer industry, the great state of Colorado!

Beginning this week, Mother Earth will begin offering their award-winning line up of year-round and specialty offerings throughout the Front Range and Western Slope of Colorado via their new partnership with Colorado Craft Distributors, including flagships like Cali Creamin’ Vanilla Cream Ale, Boo Koo IPA, Milk Truck Latte Stout, Tierra Madre Lager, Cali Creamin’ Creamsicle and Hop Diggity Double IPA

“Like many regional, as well as national craft breweries, Colorado has been on our radar for some time. To be invited into the state due to high customer demand, and especially Colorado which already has its own outstanding craft scene, speaks volumes to us. Colorado Craft offers us the opportunity to reach consumers throughout the state with both cans as well as draft, and their exemplary reputation assures us that we will be in the right places ready to meet our customers’ demands.”

– Kevin Hopkins/Executive Vice President – Mother Earth

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

