Mother Earth Brewing Company Continues Release Streak with Newest Project X HIPA, ‘Sectioned’

VISTA, Calif. and NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth has been on a tear lately with a series of releases that began in August, and continues into October with its newest Project X Series brew, Sectioned.

At a modest 6.6%, what it lacks in alcohol content it more than makes up for in flavor, with four distinct hops front and center (Simcoe, Citra, Azacca, and Sultana) and all hand-selected after rigorous trials to identify the best combination of citrus fruit and pine. Like others in the Project X Series, low bitterness, a malt bill consisting of exclusively base malt, wheat, and oats, and finally the addition of lactose, further softens its mouthfeel and finish. Mother Earth affectionately refers to it as a “veritable mélange of tropical delights”.

Keeping on par with the series, the brewery collaborated with an underground Socal-based artist for the label; Chantal deFelice is the latest to grace the cover of Mother Earth’s latest HIPA, and her engrossing photography is no less impressive than the liquid at its core.

Shipping will run into mid-October in 16oz cans and limited draft. Customers looking for Sectioned are urged to search near them using Mother Earth’s interactive Beer Finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com as it is updated over the coming weeks.

Stay tuned for additional announcements from one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:
https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/word

