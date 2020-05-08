Mother Earth Brewing Company Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Annual Release of Big Mother Triple IPA

VISTA, Calif. and NAMPA, Idaho– Mother Earth is pleased to announce the annual release of its aptly-named Anniversary Triple IPA, Big Mother.

2020 marks the brewery’s 10th Anniversary, a milestone celebrated by the annual release of its critically acclaimed Triple IPA, affectionately known as ‘Big Mo’ by its long-time imbibers. Having been a fan favorite for a number of years, the beer has had consistent sales over the course of the last decade despite an ever-changing stylistic landscape thanks to Mother Earth’s commitment to an evolving recipe.

Brewed since Mother Earth’s inception, Big Mother is a “beast of a beer”, says Mother Earth’s Director of Brewing Operations, Chris Baker. He goes on, “Its 125+ IBU hop profile pays respects to the dry, bitter, resinous IPAs of yesteryear, while changing with the times to keep up with its fruitier, lower-octane, IPA counterparts.”

The tasting notes on the can’s face tell the story: Roses, blueberries, and pineapple are in focus here, although no actual fruit is added, with a malt backbone substantial enough to support the assault of hops on the palate. Don’t just take ‘Mom’s’ word for it though, Big Mother carries hardware, receiving a Bronze medal at the U.S. Open Beer Championship as well as an impressive 93/100 from Beer Connoisseur Magazine, a distinction few brewers can boast about.

Distribution of Big Mother began this week in 16oz, 4-pack cans. Customers may find Mother Earth’s products at select independent liquor stores and grocery chains and via direct to consumer shipments. Read more at motherearthbrewco.com.

Stay tuned for additional announcements on new products brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

