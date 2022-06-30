Mortal XXX Hard Kombucha Is Ready For Summer With Bigger 16 Oz. Cans

COLORADO – Mortal XXX, Mortal’s hard kombucha line that launched in the summer of 2021, gets BIGGER and BADDER in flavors now available in single 16 ounce cans. Get ready.

This new offering gives hard kombucha lovers an opportunity to try the Mortal XXX flavors individually, not to mention it’s perfect for the pack when you’re out camping or hiking. “Our flavor profiles are absolutely crushable and go down easy,” says Mortal Founder and CEO Becca Schepps. “This new size captures the spirit of summer, and is a great way to give everyone more of a great thing.”

Mortal XXX is notorious for hard kombucha that tastes anything what you expect from hard kombucha. Low calorie with a smooth, no vinegar taste, the sixteen ounce Guava and Cucumber Lime cans emboldened Colorado shelves mid-June, and will be available online. Mortal XXX is still available in its original 12oz. 4-packs in all four flavors.

ABOUT MORTAL

Mortal makes beverages that fight death. Mortal is the smack your face off, rip your guts out, feed it some good stuff, and then shove ’em back in of functional fizz. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal Kombucha is currently available across 40 states, in retailers such as WholeFoods, Natural Grocers, Woodmans and Northwest Grocers. Mortal currently has three product lines: Mortal Kombucha, it’s big, agro, juiced up, supersized, scoby slashing, fruit-fist of fury that wants to hook you up with some bada** bro-biotics. Mortal Power, a prebiotic sparkling water with POWERful functional ingredients. And Mortal XXX Hard Kombucha: It’s organic, gluten-free, rice-free, real hard kombucha, flavored and supercharged with all-natural, organic ingredients. It’s all the foofoo probiotics you love about ordinary kombucha, now with 5.2% ABV. It’s just the right amount of rebel.

