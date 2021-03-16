More Than 150 Breweries to Participate in Colorado Pint Day

DENVER, CO — The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) proudly announces the list of participating Colorado craft breweries for Colorado Pint Day on April 7. This year over 150 breweries are participating in this beloved fundraiser where $1 of each pint glass sold will be donated to the CBG. Following an incredibly difficult year, support for both the CBG and craft breweries is more important than ever, as both were impacted financially due to the pandemic. Colorado Pint Day is a great way to support your local craft brewery and the Colorado Brewers Guild at the same time. The full list of participating breweries can be found on the CBG’s website.

“One of the great things about Colorado Pint Day is that it is truly a statewide effort and I’m thrilled that we have a record number of breweries participating this year. There are member breweries near and far, including some of the oldest and largest craft breweries and some of the smallest and newest participating,” says CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson.

Colorado Pint Day is a time-honored tradition that has reached cult-level status with beer drinkers. Designed by Brooks Engel of Nowhere Land Supply, this year’s Colorado Pint Day design has a “Catch a Pint” theme, incorporating elements of the outdoors and wildlife. Printed on a 16-oz Libbey Willi Becher glass, $1 of each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

From keep the glass promotions to giveaways, breweries creatively choose how they want to celebrate Colorado Pint Day. New to this year are stickers! Select participating breweries will have stickers available. Follow your local brewery’s social channels for more details.

“Community and camaraderie are in the fabric of Colorado craft breweries. In a year when gathering in person has been very limited, Colorado Pint Day allows us to come together as a community and support the State of Craft Beer,” says Adelson.

For more information about Colorado Pint Day or the Colorado Brewers Guild, contact Chea Franz at Chea@IndieCreativeCo.com.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild:

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.

For more information: https://coloradobeer.org/colorado-pint-day/