Montavilla Brew Works Debuts 16 oz. Can Lineup of Several Established Brands and One-Offs

PORTLAND, Ore. – Montavilla Brew Works (MBW) has announced a long-awaited debut release of a 16-ounce can lineup. Beginning April 28, the brewery will be selling four-packs of 16-ounce cans of three of its core brands: Flam Tap IPA, Körabräu Helles Lager and East Glisan Mosaic IPA. Palo Santo Wood Aged Porter will be sold in limited single 16-ounce cans; additional one-off brands will be released as production allows.

Orders can be placed online at montavillabrew.square.site and will be available for next day home delivery. Wholesale account orders can be placed by contacting MBW sales staff at info@montavillabrew.com or 503-954-3440.

“We originally had plans to start canning in commemoration of our fifth anniversary this July,” said Michael Kora, MBW founder and head brewer. “The COVID-19 shutdown signaled the perfect time to shift focus, finalize our ideas and start packaging some core beers, exciting seasonals and one-offs. We’re meeting this challenge head on and believe there are always alternatives.”

MBW’s flagship Flam Tap IPA is an old school hoppy Pacific Northwest IPA brewed with Centennial hops and dry hopped with tropical and citrusy Falconer’s Flight hops. Körabräu is a thirst-quenching German style Helles lager brewed with 100% German ingredients. East Glisan Mosaic IPA is a newer school, balanced Pacific Northwest IPA featuring “C” hops in the kettle and dry hopped with dank and stone fruity Mosaic hops. Finally, the limited brew Palo Santo Wood Aged Porter is a strong, chocolaty porter aged on Peruvian Palo Santo wood, which imparts aromas of frankincense, cedar and mint.

About Montavilla Brew Works

Montavilla Brew Works was founded by Michael Kora in 2015 in Portland, Oregon, in the heart of the historic Stark Street business district. Located at 7805 SE Stark St., Montavilla Brew Works is a 10-barrel capacity brewery and taproom that utilizes high quality brewing ingredients to produce time honored, yet exciting beer styles. The brewhouse and taproom is situated in a remodeled auto garage built in 1922, with an outdoor patio that’s a neighborhood summertime favorite. Spacious, yet remarkably intimate, the neighborhood haunt is full of lively locals and good conversation in a true pub atmosphere. A dynamic tap list consists of fresh focused Pacific Northwest style ales, German style lagers, wood aged beers, and occasional Belgian style brews. Learn more at www.montavillabrew.com and engage with the brewery on Facebook and Instagram at @MontavillaBrewWorks.

For More Information: montavillabrew.square.site