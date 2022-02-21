Montauk Brewing to Release Core and Seasonal Offerings in 19.2 Oz. Cans

MONTAUK, New York – Montauk Brewing Company is excited to announce the release of their flagship core and seasonal styles in 19.2oz cans in the coming months. Wave Chaser is the dominant craft IPA in Metro NY scan data and will now be widely available in kegs, 6-packs, 12-packs and 19.2OZ cans. This is the perfect opportunity to build upon the strength of the Montauk Brand in convenience stores, entertainment venues as well as mass transit.

Montauk’s seasonal styles are on fire so be on the lookout for 19.2s of Montauk Summer Ale and Cold Day IPA during each of their seasons. The blue striped Montauk Summer cans have become synonymous with the busy summer season in New York and are widely shared in photos across Instagram.

About Wave Chaser India Pale Ale:

We love everything the ocean provides; fish to feed our friends, winds to fill our sails, and of course – WAVES! We combine four hop varieties to pack Wave Chaser with incredible tropical and pine aromas. Chase Your Wave ®

Hop varieties: El Dorado, Azacca, Columbus & Chinook

ABV: 6.4%

Available All Year

About Montauk Summer Ale:

The official summer beer of Montauk, and well, the world! Light caramel malt blended with just the right amount of wheat give this brew a bold, yet refreshing finish. Experience the season as it was meant to be – with Montauk Summer Ale.

Hop varieties: Magnum, Saaz & Cascade

ABV: 5.6% Available March through September

About Cold Day India Pale Ale:

Winters at The End are not for the faint of heart. Icy winds and frosty waters replace the sunny skies and warm sand. With slight haze and crisp juicy notes, Cold Day IPA is the perfect beer to warm the spirit and help remind you that even the freezing days are beautiful ones.

Hop varieties: Amarillo + Strata

ABV: 6.7%

Available: Late September through March

