Montauk Brewing to Launch Summer Ale 12-Packs in March

MONTAUK, N.Y. – Six just wasn’t enough. Montauk Brewing Company’s staple summer seasonal is getting a larger pack size starting in March. Look for stacks of Wave Chaser IPA and Montauk Summer Ale 12 packs in stores throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam Counties.

Wave Chaser and Summer Ale have driven the company’s growth over the past few years and velocity continues to soar.

About Montauk Summer Ale

The official summer beer of Montauk, and well, the world! Light caramel malt blended with just the right amount of wheat give this brew a bold, yet refreshing finish. Experience the season as it was meant to be – with Montauk Summer Ale.

Hop varieties: Magnum, Saaz & Cascade

ABV: 5.6%

Available March through September