Montauk Brewing Company Releasing Higher Ground DDH DIPA

MONTAUK, New York – Following the first successful Brew Barn Series release of the year called DEEP VIBES Imperial IPA, Montauk is heading for HIGHER GROUND with release number two. This limited release beer was brewed with Citra and Cashmere hops and checks in at 8.2% ABV. HIGHER GROUND is double dry-hopped and bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors. Available exclusively at the Brew Barn in Montauk at the end of March, HIGHER GROUND has light straw color with minimal bitterness and easy drinkability. The Brew Barn Series will push the envelope on innovation while testing recipes that may be released into larger distribution in the future.

About Montauk Brewing Company

What began in 2012 as a basement brewing operation among longtime friends, Montauk Brewing Company has grown to embody the spirit of the town. We delivered our first hand-filled kegs on bicycles to a couple of local bars. Although we have a sense of adventure and an active lifestyle, we are just as passionate about the simple pleasures in life. All of our beers honor this lifestyle. We invite you to Come As You Are and celebrate the No-Frills Good Life with us at New York’s easternmost brewery. The red brew-barn is located at 62 South Erie Avenue in downtown Montauk, just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

For More Information:

https://montaukbrewingco.com/pages/home