Montauk Brewing Company Launches Cold Day IPA in 12 Packs

MONTAUK, New York – BRRRRRRing it, big time! Cold Day IPA was released in 2020 as a winter seasonal and greatly exceeded expectations, so the brewery is launching the style in 12 packs this month. Cold Day is the most frequently requested beer from their fans on social media, so it just makes sense to go bigger and give them what they want!

Cold Day will be available throughout Long Island (Boening Brothers Distributors) Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam in New York. (SKI Beer Corp.)

About Cold Day India Pale Ale:

Winters at The End are not for the faint of heart. Icy winds and frosty waters replace the sunny skies and warm sand. With slight haze and crisp juicy notes, Cold Day IPA is the perfect beer to warm the spirit and help remind you that even the freezing days are beautiful ones.

Hop varieties: Amarillo + Strata

ABV: 6.7%

Available: Late September through March

