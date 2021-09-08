Montauk Brewing Company Launches Cold Day IPA in 12 Packs

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

MONTAUK, New York – BRRRRRRing it, big time! Cold Day IPA was released in 2020 as a winter seasonal and greatly exceeded expectations, so the brewery is launching the style in 12 packs this month. Cold Day is the most frequently requested beer from their fans on social media, so it just makes sense to go bigger and give them what they want!

Cold Day will be available throughout Long Island (Boening Brothers Distributors) Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam in New York. (SKI Beer Corp.)

About Cold Day India Pale Ale:

Winters at The End are not for the faint of heart. Icy winds and frosty waters replace the sunny skies and warm sand. With slight haze and crisp juicy notes, Cold Day IPA is the perfect beer to warm the spirit and help remind you that even the freezing days are beautiful ones.

Hop varieties: Amarillo + Strata

ABV: 6.7%

Available: Late September through March

For More Information:
https://montaukbrewingco.com/pages/home

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating 09/23: Brewbound Data Club w/ BeerBoard
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More