Montauk Brew Barn Series Coming in February

MONTAUK, New York – Montauk Brewing Company is transitioning the name for their LTO release program from the Ocean Series to the Montauk Brew Barn Series starting next month.

These super rare and innovative brews will continue to drive the combination of creativity, art and science in small batches under the new name.

The first release in February will be an Imperial IPA checking in at 9% ABV featuring Idaho 7 and Mosaic hop varieties with complex rich flavors and bold hop character.

The new can design boasts the same eye catching and collectible graphics, with a nod to the brewer’s signature and an inclusion of ingredients and tasting notes.

What’s next for the Montauk Ocean Series? Stay tuned!

For More Information:

https://montaukbrewingco.com/pages/home